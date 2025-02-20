'Show the Love' campaign in Towcester
We were very fortunate to be joined by MP Sarah Bool, WNC Leader Adam Brown, WNC Vice Chair Alison Eastwood, local Councillor Maggie Clubley and Northamptonshire Federation WIs County Chair, Chris Carr.
WI Members from across the south of the county came along and joined in our “Flash Mob” with the singing of Jerusalem with two additional verses, penned by WI Member Petra Giffen, which was all about climate change.
The additional verses written for Show the Love:
And do our feet in present times
Walk upon plastic waste galore?
And is the air we all breathe in
Polluted from the cars we drive?
So can we change the way we live?
Protect the environment from harm
And make a clean and healthy world
With all the ways we Show The Love!