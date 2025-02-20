'Show the Love' campaign in Towcester

WI Members in full voice!

To promote and support the Show the Love campaign 2025 for urgent action to be taken to protect our climate and the nature we all love, Towcester Evening WI had a stand at the Farmers’ Market in Towcester on Valentine’s Day. Instead of red hearts, green hearts adorned their display and green heart badges were worn by members.

We were very fortunate to be joined by MP Sarah Bool, WNC Leader Adam Brown, WNC Vice Chair Alison Eastwood, local Councillor Maggie Clubley and Northamptonshire Federation WIs County Chair, Chris Carr.

WI Members from across the south of the county came along and joined in our “Flash Mob” with the singing of Jerusalem with two additional verses, penned by WI Member Petra Giffen, which was all about climate change.

The additional verses written for Show the Love:

The WI's display about Climate Change

And do our feet in present times

Walk upon plastic waste galore?

And is the air we all breathe in

Polluted from the cars we drive?

Towcester Evening WI's Campaign against Climate Change

So can we change the way we live?

Protect the environment from harm

And make a clean and healthy world

With all the ways we Show The Love!