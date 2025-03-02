Sharp rise in mortgage possession cases as cost-of-living crisis hits home

Northamptonshire-based charity Community Law Service has seen a stark rise in mortgage-related cases, as more households struggle to keep up with repayments.

The latest figures reveal a significant increase in demand for both in-court support and housing casework, underlining the growing financial pressures facing homeowners.

The charity, which provides specialist housing, benefits, debt and immigration advice and court representation, is the Housing Loss Prevention Advice Service (HLPAS) provider, a government funded scheme which provides free legal advice and representation to people facing the loss of their home.

Sarah Hayle, CEO

Compared to the same period last year the charity is this month reporting:

A 20% increase in court help desk cases concerning mortgage possession – these are cases where individuals receive legal advice and representation on the day of their court hearing, having had no prior support.

A 150% surge in housing casework related to mortgages, reflecting a growing need for longer-term intervention.

Mortgage debt handled by the charity’s housing team has risen by 24%, from £6,321,965 to £7,846,041.

Mortgage debt managed by the charity’s debt team has increased by 10%, from £6,350,535 to £6,967,845.

Community Law Service delivers two streams of housing advice, both funded through Legal Aid. Its in-court duty scheme provides urgent legal representation for those facing immediate possession hearings, while its housing casework service offers ongoing legal support for those in mortgage difficulty.

Some individuals are supported through both streams, while others access just one, depending on their circumstances.

cost of living crisis sees sharp rise in mortgage possessions in Northamptonshire

This sharp rise in mortgage-related cases comes amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures, high interest rates, and increased financial strain on homeowners. With household budgets stretched to breaking point, Community Law Service warns that without early intervention, many more families risk losing their homes.

Chief executive Sarah Hayle said: “The figures speak for themselves – mortgage arrears are rising as fixed rate deals come to an end with no comparable deal for people to move to, and more people than ever before are facing the prospect of losing their homes. Many are only seeking advice when they get to court, by which point their options are limited. We urge anyone struggling with mortgage repayments to seek support as early as possible.”

Community Law Service continues to provide free, independent legal advice to Northamptonshire residents struggling with housing and debt issues. Anyone concerned about their mortgage or facing possession proceedings is encouraged to reach out for support.

Sarah added: “In courts we see too many cases where there is no representation, and no prior advice obtained. Some people don’t even attend court which means possession orders can be issued, and eviction can then follow. We want people to get in touch before a possession order is granted. Do this and we are far more likely to get a positive outcome and keep people in their homes. All too often people come to us at the last possible moment, sometimes just the day before they are due to lose their home.”

Sarah added: “This is free, independent and confidential. Our advisors provide legal advice to help you identify the reasons someone is seeking possession of your home, will recommend potential solutions and work on your behalf to resolve the issues.

We can represent you in court and our staff will speak on your behalf in court.“

Community Law Service can also help with benefits, debt, fuel poverty and immigration matters.

Get in touch by calling 01604 621038 or emailing [email protected]