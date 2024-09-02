Shambala celebrates 22 years with a bang

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shambala Festival was the “best one ever”, according to the huge crowd it attracted over the bank holiday weekend (22nd – 25th August). Thousands of people flocked to the colourful site, near Market Harborough to be part of the ridiculous, colourful and kind community - which has been building for over two decades.

The award-winning family-friendly music and arts festival, holds a special place in people’s hearts and it’s not hard to see why. As well as big name acts, from the likes of Sampa the Great, The Congos, Bob Vylan and Henge, the four-day event showcased poetry, circus, acoustic acts as well as gorgeous food, healing areas and more nonsense than you could shake a stick at.

Bob Vylan’s stand out show was the talk of the weekend. After they spotted a young fan in the front row, who knew every word, Bee was brought on stage and stole the show, with a word-perfect performance that whipped the audience of thousands into a frenzy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Solasta stage was a huge hit – not only did it hold 2,500 people, its open sides and glorious cutting edge, 360 soundscape system made it a central focus both day and night. Other new venues included, Amniotheque (a techno venue), The SS Wait Britain (an immersive theatre cruise ship) plus Bump Roller Disco.

Participation is the name of the game at Shambala – whether it’s the Shambolympics, the carnival procession (this year’s theme was wild and free), Flamboyant Friday where everyone dressed up in hot pink, over 300 workshops from Merkin Making to Sea Shanties, Flamenco to Teddybear Taxidermy, festivalgoers are very used to rolling their sleeves up and getting stuck in.

Each year, Shambala plays host to a spectacle in the skies. For the first time this included a drone display. The drone show, performed by Celestial (renowned for its drone shows at Eurovision and London NYE) was titled “Cosmic Wisdom’ and added a futuristic touch to this year’s Shambala Festival.

The spectacle used 416 drone lights and fused the timeless perception of Alan Watts with mesmerising sacred geometry. The show moved people with profound messaging in words and gripped them with cutting-edge neon visuals. Combined, it represented some of the inner workings of the universe. Once the drone show had concluded, the sky lit up with a dazzling firework display by TwoTigers, with a bespoke soundtrack by DJ Yoda.

Becka Whiteley, Festival Director, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shambala isn’t a product or a brand. It’s got a life of its own, it’s a community of thousands coming together to explore, connect and dance until dawn. Despite some rather dramatic weather conditions, Shambalans kept the vibes sky high each and every day. Long live independent festivals - long live communing in a field, befriending strangers, getting silly, watching cracking live music and dancing under the stars.”

The festival is fiercely independent. No sponsorship deals or corporate logos are to be found anywhere. And its green principles and practices are considered pioneering world-wide. It has reduced the festival’s carbon footprint by over 90%, runs off 100% renewable electricity, become meat & fish free, and eradicated single use plastics. Over one third of the audience use eco-travel packages, and the food waste is composted in order to grow food locally.