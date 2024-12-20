Sevenoaks Postmaster shares expert tips as Post Office releases last posting dates

New research reveals nearly 9 in 10 Brits are unaware of last posting dates, and over a third leave gift buying to the last minute.

A Northampton Postmaster, Dhaval Ghosaliya, is reminding customers of the UK’s last posting dates to ensure gifts arrive in time for Christmas.

Last posting dates for 2024:

Friday 20th December:

Royal Mail 1st Class Royal Mail Tracked 48 Evri Standard Parcelforce Express24

Saturday 21st December:

Royal Mail Tracked 24 Evri Priority DPD

Monday 23rd December:

Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed®

Postmaster Dhaval Gosaliya from the Sevenoaks branch advises:

“My team and I love the vibrant atmosphere at Christmas. It’s an opportunity to connect with our customers and ensure they know how we can help. This year, we’ve really ramped up our service with the addition of new packaging options, especially for those sending items abroad.”

Dhaval shares tips for posting parcels smoothly:

Prepare ahead

“Take your time packing your parcels properly. We’re always here to assist customers with packaging options, especially for those sending items abroad. It’s crucial to ensure everything is secure so their gifts arrive safely and on time.”

Label and secure

“Make sure everything is labeled correctly, with a return address included. This helps us provide a seamless experience when posting or returning parcels.”

Choose the right service

“We offer a range of options to suit different budgets and timings, from tracked and signed for to special delivery services.”

The research shows 12% of Brits missed last year’s posting deadlines entirely.

In addition to posting parcels, nearly one in five Brits are busy returning items before Christmas, driven by pre-holiday sales like Black Friday.

Post Office advises customers to check specific posting dates and requirements at their local branch or visit postoffice.co.uk/christmas for more information.