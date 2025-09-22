Seven-year-old Ava Sadlee raises money for Animals in Need

She started off by making crafts and sitting outside our house to sell them for a few pounds.

Whenever family or friends came over, she Bit by bit, it added up and she managed to raise an amazing £251.

At no point did Ava ever try to keep any of the money for herself — she knew from the very beginning that it was all for the animals.

She chose to donate the money to Animals in Need, a local charity that does incredible work rescuing and rehoming animals. When she handed over the cheque, Emma from the charity kindly gave us a tour and explained how no dog is ever put down and that they will take in almost any animal. While we were there, we even saw a couple arrive with an injured crested grebe, which the charity immediately took in.

Ava was shown where her money will go and came away so inspired. In fact, she’s already been invited to tell her story at St Matthew’s 32nd Brownies, where the girls will be looking at ways they can do their own fundraising too.

As her parent, I couldn’t be prouder of Ava’s kindness, determination, and big heart. She has shown that even at just 7 years old, you can make a real difference.

1 . Contributed Ava handing over £251 cheque to Emma at Animals in Need. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Ava selling items at Car Boot Photo: Submitted Photo Sales