SENDS 4 Dad: Celebrating 10 years of transformative support for dads and male carers

SENDS 4 Dad, a community-run support group for dads and male carers of children or adults with special educational needs and/or disabilities, is proud to share exciting updates as it marks a decade of meaningful impact.

With the award of a National Lottery grant, SENDS 4 Dad has secured its weekly Happy Hub at the Frank Bruno Foundation, begun developing a podcast, and is exploring activities in new areas of West Northamptonshire.

Adding to the momentum, the group will attend a Parliamentary reception in May to address critical topics, including:

Increased investment in support groups to avert potential crises.

Greater visibility of dads and male carers of children with SENDS, who are often overlooked.

Reducing the stigma surrounding asking for help while promoting awareness of existing support groups.

Highlighting the mental health challenges faced by this community, appealing for targeted funding and recognizing it as a high-risk group for suicide.

Members of the group in their 2025 calendar

Paul Meadows, founder of SENDS 4 Dad, expressed his excitement: “2025 really has had one of the best starts in the 10 years that I’ve been running the group. After meeting with Lucy Rigby MP to talk about SENDS 4 Dad, it was amazing to receive an email that she was looking to arrange a Parliamentary reception for dads and male carers. The icing on the cake was then receiving a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, which takes us that little bit further in reaching out and supporting more dads and male carers.”

The organization continues to grow, with four volunteers now assisting Paul in running the group. This progress has culminated in two major fundraising events planned for the year.

Paul added: “We usually produce a calendar each year to help raise funds, and this year will be no different. Our theme this year is famous music artists, merging this with our 10th-anniversary celebration at the Picturedrome. Members of the group will also be tackling the Three Peaks Challenge over three days. While preparations are underway, any individuals or organizations wishing to support these fundraisers can contact SENDS 4 Dad.”

About SENDS 4 Dad SENDS 4 Dad is a Northamptonshire-based support group dedicated to providing social opportunities, resources, and events for dads and male carers of children and adults with special educational needs and/or disabilities. The group fosters a supportive community where members can share experiences, celebrate successes, and build lasting friendships.