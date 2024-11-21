Send a letter to Santa with Howden and get a personalised reply this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local insurance broker Howden Northampton has officially opened its North Pole Mail Service, so that children can send a letter to Santa this Christmas and even get a personalised response back.

Families can visit the local branch to collect a specially designed postcard to write to Santa, share their Christmas present wishes, and then post it in our ‘North Pole mailbox’.

Rob Neal, Branch Manager at Howden Northampton continued: “We’re making it easier than ever for your little ones to share their wishes with Santa, so that he knows exactly what they’re hoping for this year. And to make the experience even more magical, they can also get a personalised response back from Father Christmas himself!

“Our aim is to not just help children connect with Santa, but also help parents create those magical moments that make Christmas so special. We know how busy the festive season can get, so our Santa letter service is designed to take some of the pressure off, giving families a chance to focus on making cherished memories together.”

Howden’s letters to Santa are completely free to take part in, as the team firmly believes that every child should have the opportunity to hear from Santa at Christmas time. To get involved, pop into your local Howden branch to pick up a specially designed postcard.

Get your child to write their letter to Santa and post it in the ‘North Pole mailbox’ in branch.

Then, visit the Howden website to get your downloadable template letter from Santa, which you can print off at home, put in an envelope and pop it through your letterbox. Simply add in your child’s name and in the second paragraph, add the present they included in their letter to Santa.

One of the UK’s largest independent insurance brokers, Howden was founded 30 years ago by three young brokers and a dog named Flight. David Howden began winning their first clients with a focus on exceptional customer service. That focus remains true to this day, as Howden continues to serve local people, locally, including here in Northampton.

Howden uses insurance as a powerful force for good, with its teams taking a no-limits approach to everything they do. When they say they care about their clients, they mean it on every level—from helping individuals find cover for the most important things in their lives to supporting the communities they serve and the causes that matter to them.

In addition to Letters to Santa, Howden is also running a competition to trim back the cost of Christmas this year, worth £5,000. Across Howden’s branch network, the team are offering a £250 pre-loaded Mastercard to 20 lucky winners, equivalent to the difference in Christmas costs from five years ago.

What’s more, the branch team is also running a series of festive events, designed to be a welcome bit of festive fun, goodwill, and help spread Christmas cheer this year.