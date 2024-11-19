Security officer who has made supporting men his ‘life goal’ up for top award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A male security officer who has struggled with his own mental health has been nominated for a top award after using his own experiences to support other men.

Jon Hunter, who set up a mental health support group at his place of work, has been shortlisted for the West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Male Role Model of the Year award.

The 53-year-old, who works at St Andrew’s Healthcare, became unwell in 2021 after he was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression.

Jon said: “Anyone who has suffered with depression or anxiety will understand how hard it is dealing with the hopelessness you experience. I hit rock bottom and as a man, I found that hard to admit.

"Luckily I was surrounded by friends and family who helped me through, and once I was out of the other side, I realised how difficult it is for men to speak up.”

Jon had already completed a Masters in Coaching, but wanted to further explore how he could help his male colleagues at work.

He said: “Poor mental health can impact anyone, at anytime, but we already know that men find it hard to share their feelings and talk about them. But, bottling things up can only compound a problem so I wanted to try to change that, to really make a difference beyond my day to day job.

“So I started asking around and eventually came up with the idea to start up a male support group where men can come along and talk openly about anything. It’s been really well received and is really starting to pick up momentum. I’m achieving a life goal where I’m helping others and its incredibly rewarding. I’m also proud to have achieved a life goal of helping others, and I’m very honoured to have been shortlisted for this award.”

St Andrew's Nurse Adam Wiggins, who has been coached and supported by Jon for five months, said: “Jon has made a real difference. He listens, with no judgement. I've struggled to talk about my feelings but working with Jon has made me see the importance of it and he helped making me feel comfortable to talk about them.”

The WNC Male Role Model of the Year award was created to recognise men and boys who have made significant contributions to their communities.

These awards are designed to raise awareness around men’s wellbeing and to celebrate those who inspire others and have a positive impact on the lives of people in their communities or workplaces.

The finalists will be celebrated at an awards ceremony at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Thursday, November 21, to mark International Men's Day 2024.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities, said: “We are excited to launch the Male Role Model Awards 2024, which not only highlight the important contributions of men and boys in our communities but also promote a positive conversation around men’s wellbeing.

“International Men's Day is a key opportunity to recognise and celebrate the men who are making a difference, and we look forward to hearing about the inspiring stories from across West Northamptonshire.”