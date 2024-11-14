Second cohort of aspiring entrepreneurs announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten aspiring entrepreneurs have become the second cohort chosen to take part in Northamptonshire’s Vulcan Creatives business incubation programme.

Vulcan Creatives, which launched last year with the inaugural group, is a free six-month initiative run by the award-winning team at Northampton’s serviced workspace Vulcan Works.

Led by Vulcan Works’ on-site business growth manager Darren Smith and funded by West Northamptonshire Council utilising £40,000 of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), Vulcan Creatives supports ambitious local people hoping to kick start a new business or grow an existing idea with specialist support.

The programme opened for applications in the summer and almost 50 entries were sent in. Those were then whittled down to the final 10 businesses. They are:

Saphiah Otuo-mensah, who offers Mensah Wellbeing assessments, therapy and training; Adam Lee, who founded the Northampton-based coffee brand Shoetown Coffee with his brother Robert Lambert, who has a Game & Digital Media Development company; Amy Lin, preschool education company.

Danielle Heneghan runs a Human-Centric UI/UX and Web Development Agency with a focus on AI-driven solutions and accessibility for the neurodiverse; Olivia Krawczyk, a graphic designer; Tia Dang, creative design studio specialising in branding, social media management, photography, and videography; Ben Hellon, fitness and wellness services, primarily designed to support former prisoners Blandine Davies, non-invasive aesthetics, health and wellness treatments; Faye Taylor, web developer and host.

Darren, an entrepreneur himself who has started and sold businesses and mentored other firms for more than 20 years, said: “We choose new businesses that are either start-ups or just established and are predominantly based in Northamptonshire or the surrounding areas. We pick those that we believe will work collaboratively together for peer-to-peer learning.

“Our aim is to help these individuals to start up a new business, create a new product or service or take on staff in West Northamptonshire.

“It’s really great to be able to see these businesses get going and enable them to grow. Setting up a business can be lonely and start-ups are often short of funds, so it is wonderful to be able to create opportunities for individuals to talk to one another and learn from each other. It becomes another shoulder to lean on and work through challenges with likeminded people.

“Even now, the first cohort have a WhatsApp group where they continue to help each other which is both heartwarming and inspiring. There’s an interior designer working on someone’s bedroom and a social media specialist helping someone else with their posts and platforms. They’ve become good friends.

Vulcan Creatives supports ambitious individuals to develop their businesses through dedicated workshops and business support activities such as creating a business plan and learning the skills needed to succeed in the world of entrepreneurship.

Those enrolled on the Vulcan Creatives initiative also receive free access to the Vulcan Works facilities during the course of the programme and up to 50% off workspace in the building after graduating.

For more information on Vulcan Creatives visit https://vulcanworks.co.uk/vulcan-creatives/