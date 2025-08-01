Scout volunteers from Northampton represent UK at International Scout event in Portugal

Johnathan Vincent, a fairground worker from Rothwell is currently with nearly 500 UK Scouts on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure, known as World Scout Moot, in Portugal.

9000 Scouts from across the world, aged between 18 and 25 years old, are gathered in Portugal for the 16th World Scout Moot. The adventure began in Tejo Park in Lisbon on 25th July and will finish in Porto. Throughout the jam-packed event, Johnathan is immersing himself in Portuguese communities and culture. The international Scouting event includes a 4-day expedition, during which, participants group with Scouts from other countries and take one of 100 routes through remote parts of Portugal.

After the expedition, Johnathan’s group reconvenes with the other participants to have the remaining days filled with Scouting activities, international cultural learning and skill development at a camp base in Ovar, before the closing celebration and heading back home.

Full of anticipation as he got ready to leave for the adventure, Johnathan said, “

David Hamilton

"This is my first international adventure as a Scout, and I’m really looking forward to it. I can’t

wait to meet Scouts from all over the world, hear their stories, and learn about their cultures

and heritage. I’m especially excited to hit the trails and explore the beautiful landscapes of

Portugal. The only time I’ve been abroad was a school trip to France—so this is a big step up.

Johnathan Vincente

I’m hoping to make loads of new friends, pick up some great skills, and soak up everything

this experience has to offer."

David Hamilton, who works in IT for the police is a Scout volunteer from Northampton. Volunteering has brought David many opportunities, but being able to be part of this international adventure and provide a chance for the young adults of Scouting to take part in this unique experience has them filled with excitement.

With the final preparations complete David said, “I’m travelling across to Portugal by ferry and coaches making a stop in Madrid too. I love seeing and experiencing different cultures and am looking forward to exchanging stories and neckers with other Scouts. It’s an honour to be supporting our young adults on their adventure, the main focus of the route that I’ll be supporting on is nature and adventure – perfect for Scouts!”

This year’s theme of World Scout Moot is ‘engage’. The event encourages Scouts to connect with others and their community through cross-cultural exchange, understanding, and friendship. World Scout Moot not only gives participants their own unique experiences, but the opportunity to embed the skills and internal drive to positively impact the world around them. Opportunities like this continue to be created thanks to the support of the players of People's Postcode Lottery.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields wished Johnathan and Davidwell prior to their departure by saying, “A massive good luck to Johnathan and Davidand all the UK Scouts who are at the World Scout Moot. This is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and the world around us, while exploring how you can create meaningful change. The true international spirit of Scouting will shine through, with so many chances to learn from other Scouts around the world. I know each UK Scout attending will grab the opportunity to create memories, friendships and skills to last a lifetime.”

We know that too many young people today grow up unhappy and worried about their future. Scouts aims to change that. We give young people a chance to belong and a place to be themselves.