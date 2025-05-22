School's out, Vulcan Works is in

Town-centre serviced office hub Vulcan Works is offering discounted co-working space over school holiday periods for teachers looking for a productive workspace while classrooms are closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular workspace, in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter, will be offering teachers a deal whereby they can use the coworking space for just £12 + VAT during the forthcoming summer holidays in July and August.

School staff needing a specific space away from home or school to concentrate on next term’s lesson plans can make use of the quiet, dedicated workstations at Vulcan Works, as well as the complimentary WiFi and unlimited tea and coffee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone looking for a longer stint at the centre at any time can also consider one of the many coworking membership packages.

Vulcan Works coworking space

Vulcan Works has made a huge impact on the local economy since it opened in February 2023, offering business support, hotdesking, relevant events, serviced office space, and insightful workshops for the entire community.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “School holidays don’t always mean a break for teachers, who regularly have to plan lessons for next term, mark books and tick off long-awaited admin when not in the classroom.

“We understand that school holidays at home can be hectic, which isn’t always the ideal conditions for concentration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our coworking offer is a very affordable, brilliant option for those who need a quiet space to think and make some concerted progress. Our creative community might also be just what you need to float new ideas or gain inspiration for teaching young minds.”

“Come down and see us this half term!”

To find out more about Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit vulcanworks.co.uk.