Schools invited to join Tree of Love remembrance

Cynthia Spencer Hospice has invited Northamptonshire schools to join its annual Tree of Love remembrance project.

Every year, the hospice hosts a moving Tree of Love ceremony at Northampton Cathedral, where a Christmas tree is adorned with lights, each dedicated to the memory of someone special who is no longer with us.

These tributes aren't limited to those cared for at the hospice—they can commemorate any cherished individual, symbolising remembrance and love.

This year, the charity hopes to raise £25,000 for hospice services through the Tree of Love campaign and for the very first time, they have asked local schools to take part in the heartwarming initiative. Already, four primary schools have signed up.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides each school with its own tree to display together with blank hearts, where children can write memories or design drawings to display for a small donation.

Sarah O’Connor, Individual Giving Fundraiser and Finance Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “This initiative will not only support our hospice but also offer a meaningful platform for emotional expression and remembrance within local schools.

“Through the project we are hoping to foster a sense of community and support among the younger generation and encourage them to share a memory on the Tree of Love.”

The Tree of Love Ceremony will be held at 7.30pm on Tuesday 10th and Thursday 12th December at The Cathedral of Our Lady and St Thomas in Northampton.

The popular family remembrance event enables individuals to dedicate a single light on a Christmas tree to the memory of a loved one who has passed away.

Any dedications received before 25th November will be included in a special commemorative order of service.

During the evening of music, togetherness and support, the cathedral lights will be dimmed as the tree lights are lit and those in attendance will come together and enjoy a moment of reflection and celebration.

To sign your school up to the Tree of Love project contact Sarah O'Connor at [email protected]

To find out more about Tree of Love and make a dedication, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/cynthiaspencer-org-uk-how-you-can-help-us-fundraise-and-donate-events-and-challenges-tree-of-love-2024/