School’s anti bullying song available to download

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Redwell Primary School in Wellingborough are excited to announce that their competition-winning Anti Bullying song, Make the World A Better Place, is now available to download.

The school’s Anti-Bullying Ambassadors wrote the lyrics for a rap about bullying as part of Notivate’s Anti-Bullying song competition. The song was one of ten finalists and the children performed in front of an audience in March earlier this year. The judges said that they loved the powerful message of the song.

Accompanied by members of the school’s choir, the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors, who range from just six years old to 11 years old, recorded their song which is now available for all to hear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles, a year 1 Anti-Bullying Ambassador said of the experience, ‘It was really fun, we had to do lots of practice to get the perfect sound for the song. The microphones were on a standing stick that we had to sing into. I’m proud of myself for winning the trophy for the school.’

Redwell's Anti Bullying Ambassadors and choir perform their song

The school would like to thank John Bowman and the Notivate charity for their hard work in recording and producing the song. We would also like to thank Mrs Casburn for her hard work with the school’s choir and Mrs Fordham for supporting the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors in writing their fantastic lyrics.

You can download the song from your usual download sites.