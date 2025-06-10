School opens its doors for a Pentecost Service for Elm Bank care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in attending the local St Thomas More Catholic Primary School to celebrate a beautiful Pentecost Service held in the school hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a warmly embraced service by the residents, as they returned to the school hall for the afternoon. Pentecost, meaning "fiftieth" in Greek, is a Christian holy day that commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ, as described in the Book of Acts. It is celebrated 50 days after Easter and marks the birth of the Church and the beginning of its mission. It was wonderful to see the children who had worked so hard in creating what was a lovely service.

Resident Beryl said, "It was a beautiful service, the singing was lovely, and my daughter was once a teacher at the school, I was once a teacher many years ago now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It was lovely that the local school opened their doors to us to let us enjoy the service with them. It means so much to the residents, it allows for the young and the old to mix and the wonderful experiences are shared. The residents were very engaged, singing to the songs and full of smiles throughout. Days like these are very important to our residents and as well as the religious meaning of the afternoon, it is also important to have intergenerational activities. It is crucial to create links with our local schools and within the community to continue for our residents to remain a part of the community.”

Headteacher Sophie Howes with Deputy Headteacher Mr Tunn with residents from Elm Bank Care Home.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.