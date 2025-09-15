Saxophone and clarinet music brings joy to local care home residents
From timeless classical pieces to beloved tunes, Sarah's performance had everyone tapping their feet and relishing each exquisite moment. One resident expressed sheer delight at experiencing the saxophone up close, while another shared the joy of basking in the wonderful music with friends.
We extend a heartfelt thank you to Sarah for sharing her extraordinary talent with us. We eagerly anticipate her return for another remarkable performance!
At Brampton View Care Home, live musical entertainment is a cornerstone of our life enrichment program. Resident involvement in selecting genres and providing feedback after each performance ensures that we continually enhance our activities calendar. Join us as we celebrate the enduring magic of live music at our next event!