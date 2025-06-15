Sausage Roll Day brings joy and connection to Elm Bank care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming Stone Lodge Therapeutic School in joining them to celebrate ‘Sausage Roll Day’.

Residents donned their aprons, and dusted their hands with flour as they enthusiastically participated in celebrating ‘Sausage Roll Day’ with help and support from Stone Lodge Therapeutic School pupils and teachers. Pastry was rolled out and everyone expertly shaped their meaty fillings, each step was a collaborative effort, sparking memories and lively conversation.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “The benefits of such activities extend far beyond the delicious end result. It creates stimulation of cognitive function within the mind, especially when doing structured tasks such as baking. It allows for sensory experiences, with feeling the dough, meat and also the smell of the ingredients, and residents enjoy the sight of their creations at the end which provides so much benefit for those residents living with dementia.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “It is lovely to see everyone together, it was lovely to have Stone Lodge Therapeutic School join us for the afternoon. These activities are vital, providing a sense of purpose, and encouraging social interaction. Also who doesn’t love a warm sausage roll, fresh from the oven!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.