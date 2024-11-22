Santa’s Grotto set to open in Grosvenor Centre

Polar bears and penguins are set to greet families as part of this year's Northampton BID grotto.

Santa is set to take his seat in ‘the best value grotto for miles around’ tomorrow, with families flocking to visit a winter wonderland complete with animatronic penguins and polar bears.

This year’s grotto in the Grosvenor Centre is being delivered by the team at Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), with support from Northampton Town Council, Northampton College, Royal & Derngate and Rockin' Roadrunner in association with charity #brightspaceNN.

Launching on Saturday, November 23, the grotto will then be open from 10.30am to 4pm every weekend until Christmas, plus a ‘last-chance’ session on Monday, December 23. Families can book in for just £1, with all proceeds going to charity.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton BID, said: “The grotto is our gift to the people of Northampton this Christmas. We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from multiple partners and to be able to create something on this scale and then offer tickets for only £1 is incredible.

“We know times are tough for many and that pressure is felt more keenly than ever at Christmas. We want to ensure that every family in Northampton has the opportunity to visit Santa and create some truly magical memories.

“The staff and students at Northampton College have worked wonders to create a stunning grotto, while we are very fortunate to have secured some amazing animatronic guests to give an incredible Arctic feel. There will be a professional photographer on hand but families can also take their own photos for free. It’s the best-value grotto for miles around.”

Northampton Town Council has donated gift bags for all children visiting the grotto, including a specially commissioned colouring book designed by Fridge Street’s Kardi Somerfield.

Christmas favourites the Break-Dancing Elves will perform throughout the Upper Mall as part of the Grotto launch at 12.35pm, 1.30pm, 3pm and 4pm, along with the Cheeky Balloonist Elves who will be creating free balloon models between 11am and 4pm.

For more information, and details of how to book for Santa’s Grotto, visit https://www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/christmas/santas-grotto/