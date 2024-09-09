Sand castle creations are a hit with Elm Bank care home residents

Residents on the Daisy Lane community at Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoyed creating sandcastles from the comfort of their arm chairs, much to their delight.

Daisy Lane is a dementia community in Elm Bank care home, and the sand castle creations allowed for residents to enjoy the moment whilst seated in the comfort of an arm chair. Sand was provided in plastic boxes and placed at a suitable height that allowed for residents to have easy access. Bucket and spades at the ready, the fun began, residents embraced the opportunity, during which they reminisced of times past as children and seaside holidays. It was a lovely afternoon, with late summer sun shining outside, windows open and the sound of the birds, the setting was perfect. After all the creations were achieved, it was time for a well-deserved hot drink.

Resident Norma said, “I used to go to the beach when I was younger, this is lovely, I have not made a sand castle in such a long time, I was not sure I would be able to do it.”

General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “It is important to all here that we adapt all our activities so that we are able to create life enriching experiences. Our daisy lane residents certainly enjoyed creating sand castles from the comfort of their chairs, and the stories that they told as they reminisced of times past are beautiful to hear.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.