Saints players join forces at carol concert to raise £9,000

A festive carol concert at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, brought together Northampton Saints fans, players, and community supporters to raise over £9,000 for Northampton Saints Foundation.

The 'Deck the balls' event, hosted by Foundation ambassador Ethan Waller, saw Saints players step out of their usual roles on the field and into the spotlight as part of a lively choir singing a mix of Christmas classics – some with a funny Saints twist that had the audience laughing.

Ethan, known for his infectious enthusiasm, embraced the role of "Mr Christmas" for the evening, leading the carol singing and ensuring that the festive spirit was felt by all.

In addition to the performances, a raffle and stash stall generated additional funds for the Foundation's work with Ethan's own festive blazer being auctioned, raising a grand total of £9,007.

Ethan Waller shared his delight at such an incredible total saying "The generosity of you all never ceases to amaze me. Thank you to everyone who supported the carols last night and helped raise this truly astonishing amount. Please don't underestimate the impact that this will have when it comes to the Foundation being able to help people, because your donations may have saved a life. Next year marks ten years since the first one of these we put on - I best get planning. Thank you all so much!"

Jordan Letts, Head of Northampton Saints Foundation, expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success. "Ethan exceeded our expectations once again with a fantastic evening. We are so grateful to everyone who was so generous in buying their tickets and donating on the night".

Jordan continued "These events are essential in raising awareness of the work we do in the community. Thank you to everyone who made the evening possible, including Ethan, Northampton Saints players, the stall holders, Video Inn Production who provided staging, audio, and lighting, Thomas Jolley Photography, Lincoln Noel our Pianist, Foundation staff, and the Club Chaplain Revd Jez Safford".

Each year the Foundation supports over 7,000 people across various settings in Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes. Their education and social inclusion programmes help people build physical, social, and emotional skills to reduce exclusion and disengagement from education. They also provide support for those facing mental health challenges, trauma, and behavioural issues, helping them build self-esteem, confidence, and academic success. Additionally, it offers alternative education with their Employability programmes, helping young people to gain qualifications, work experience, and the employability skills needed for their future careers.

The Foundation’s work also extends to reducing reoffending in UK prisons, providing skill development opportunities, and enhancing the well-being of care home residents, including running a memory cafe for those with dementia and their families.

The festive concert was a heartwarming reminder of the ongoing impact Northampton Saints Foundation has on the community, thanks to the generosity and support of the Saints family and community.