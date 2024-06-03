RunThrough’s Northampton 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon raises funds for Northamptonshire Health Charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton, UK: RunThrough, the UK’s largest and Europe’s fastest growing running events company, is pleased to state that on May 26th, 2024, the vibrant running community of Northampton gathered at the Sixfields Stadium, home of Northampton Town Football Club, for the eagerly anticipated Northampton 5k, 10k, and Junior Race. This event was not only a celebration of fitness and community but also a significant fundraiser for the Northamptonshire Health Charity.

Runners of all ages and abilities took to the closed-road courses around Northampton, with the stadium serving as the perfect backdrop for both the start and finish lines. Participants were rewarded with medals, and the joy of personal achievements was palpable. Many runners shared their stories of preparation, perseverance, and the personal significance of running for a cause close to their hearts.

The event proudly supported the Northamptonshire Health Charity at the Charity of the Year, which plays a vital role in enhancing healthcare services across the region, including at Northampton General Hospital, Kettering General Hospital, and the Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Trust. Funds raised from the event will go towards equipment, innovative projects, and staff wellbeing initiatives that exceed standard NHS provisions.

Jonathan McGee, CEO of Northamptonshire Health Charity commented, “I want to extend a big thank you to everyone who supported us at the Northampton 10K race this weekend. Your generosity helps our NHS services go above and beyond, ensuring the best possible care for our community. Together, we are making a real difference.”

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, expressed his enthusiasm about the event stating,"The Northampton event exemplifies what we at RunThrough aim to achieve: fostering active lifestyles, supporting local communities, and creating unforgettable experiences. Partnering with Northamptonshire Health Charity has made this event even more special, and we are thrilled by the turnout and the spirit of the participants."