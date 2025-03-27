Running organisers latest race proves to be just capital

Go Beyond Challenge held the first ever Going Round in Circles event in London on Sunday

A running event organiser has launched a unique new race which saw participants race the length of London's Circle Line.

Wellingborough-based Go Beyond Challenge, which puts on events such as Northampton's Amazing Northampton Run and Shires & Spires in the county, hosted its new Going Round in Circles race on Sunday.

The event saw participants run between every underground station on the London Underground's Circle Line – all 27 of them.

Participants were allowed to head off in an anti-clockwise or clockwise direction, running individually or in teams of two with the only rule being that a selfie of a least one team member must be taken at each tube station.

The idea was to create a relaxed, non-competitive run which allowed people to get some decent mileage in – up to 16 or 17 miles for the full Circle Line route – while enjoying the sights and sounds of a busy Sunday in London.

Race Director Simon Hollis said: "As I watched the competitors trawl into our base for the day at The Volunteer Pub in Baker Street, I couldn’t help but notice an unusual vibe among them.

"These were runners who looked like they were about to take on an ultra or trail run, backpacks strapped on and Tailwind to the fore. But they were running on the most ‘roady’ of all running surfaces and courses available.

"Was it possible we’d stumbled across a race that would unite trail and road runners at last?"

Each runner enjoyed tourist sites such as the House of Commons and the London Eye, coupled with a range of posh London houses and somewhat less salubrious areas.

One of the interesting aspects of following a route forged by an underground line which has origins dating back to 1863 is that it had no pretensions to show off the best or most famous parts of the area it serves.

Runners encountered everything from roadworks to fire engines attending an emergency at Cannon Street Station, the historic glory of Tower Hill to the shadows of towering skyscrapers.

Competitor Jozef Mordawska said: "“This was my most fun race to date. It was a long one at nearly 25k, but I hardly noticed the kilometres racking up due to having to navigate myself to each station, get selfies, and dodge traffic and pedestrians.

The London Underground provided the unique route for the Going Round in Circles event

“I can’t wait for next year. I’ll definitely be doing it again.”

Mr Hollis added the event is set to return in 2026, with further plans including adding runs along other lines on the underground to Go Beyond's portfolio of races.

To find out more about Go Beyond Challenge visit www.gobeyondchallenge.com