Running for rough sleepers: Charity run returns to help bring humanity to Northampton's streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fun run in aid of rough sleepers is hoping to help a charity be "a lifeline in the storm of poverty".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16:15 Charity Run, set to take place at Northampton's Racecourse at 10am next Saturday (April 12), is aiming to raise money for Project 16:15, a town charity which looks to provide humanity to those living on our streets.

This is the third year the event has taken place, having raised more than £1,000 in each of the previous two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run consists of a non-competitive 10k on the Racecourse, following on from the conclusion of the area's weekly parkrun event. Entry costs £25, with people able to either pay that amount - in advance or on the day - or fundraise it.

The 16:15 Charity Run will take place on Saturday, April 12.

Organised by the Running Tales podcast and fitness group Step Forward With Lewis, the event will aim to raise money to help those less fortunate than the majority of people who have a roof over their heads and food to eat.

The idea for the run first came about after George Murray, who slept rough on the town's streets for many years, sadly passed away.

Stan Robertson, from Project 16:15, said the fun run has been his charity's biggest fundraiser in recent years and urged people to back it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The guys and girls sleeping rough have the same worth and humanity as I have, as anyone has,” he added.

Stan Robertson started delivering food and hot drinks to rough sleepers in Northampton back in 2017

“Project 16:15 started to deliver to people what I felt was missing on the streets: dignity, self-respect, value and worth.

“People on the streets didn’t understand they were worth anything. Their lives were focused daily on their situation and their circumstance.

“I wanted to give them a reason to wake up and to be more than they were.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the event organisers, Craig Lewis, said: "Whenever I set off for a winter run, despite having completed as energetic a warm-up any early morning allows, I’m still cold.

Project 16:15 works to bring humanity to rough sleepers on the streets of Northampton

"But I know that within a mile or two, I’ll feel warmer. The winter sun will find its way through to my bones. A warm shower awaits me at home.

"And, after all, it is something I chose to do.

"None of these things apply to rough sleepers. Those poor souls for whom the freezing conditions of a British winter simply represent the temperature of what they call their homes.

"They cannot afford to burn off vital energy running around to keep warm. There is no warm shower or central heating waiting for them; only the prospect of colder temperatures as night draws in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16:15 Charity Run is taking place for the third year in a row

"That is why we wanted to do something to help Project 16:15 in their mission to give rough sleepers the help and friendship they need to improve their lives."

The 16:15 Charity Run is not be a race, and there will be no winner. Instead, it will be a chance to run with friends, chat and think about those who are less fortunate.

There will be an aid station with food and drinks provided by Project 16:15.

People can back the event by donating here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/charity-10k-fundraiser

To enter, people can either donate £25 on the above page, and indicate that money is their entry fee in the comments, or pay their money on the day.