Runners flock to take up The Amazing Northampton Run 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking part in The Amazing Northampton run, a wide variety of athletes enjoyed an on-foot tour of the town's history, heritage and sporting offerings.
As well as the main event, hundreds of runners also participated in relay teams and a three-mile race.
This was only the second time The Amazing Northampton Run has been held, after the race took over from its previous out-of-town Northampton Half Marathon incarnation last year.
The new half-marathon route took in a host of historic sites, the iconic Carlsberg factory in what is its 50th year in the town, Northampton's three sporting stadia, amazing architecture, and the ever-divisive ‘Rocky Steps’ at Sixfields.
It was won by Jason French in a time of 1:15:28, while Claire Frankland won the women's race in 1:20:17.
Hundreds of charity runners also took to the course, raising money for a host of organisations including the race's 30 charity partners.
There was a sombre moment before the event started when organiser Simon Hollis paid tribute to Rob Powell, who sadly passed away from cancer this year. Rob was a fundraising manager and runner for Northamptonshire Heath Charity.
A minutes silence was impeccably observed for him before the run started.
Mr Hollis said: "It was really important to pay our respects to Rob, who was a great friend of our half-marathon and a huge supporter of Northamptonshire Health Charity.
"His incredible work was typical of the huge efforts people put to raise many thousands of pounds for charity every year by pushing themselves to their physical limits.
"It was fantastic to see so many people take on their personal goals, from our elite runners at the start to those back-of-the-pack athletes who crossed the line with such an incredible and well-earned sense of achievement.
"As ever with these events, we are so grateful for our wonderful volunteers who helped make it all happen, and to the fantastic support we had from the people of Northampton who lined the course in huge numbers to cheer everyone on.
"Of course, The Amazing Northampton Run isn't all about the half-marathon, and I was delighted to see so many people taking part in our three-miler including lots of youngsters who are the future of events like this.
"The half-marathon relay is also a real favourite of mine, and I love to see teams coming together to complete their race.
"We don’t always get to work as a team when we’re running, so it was a great opportunity for people to grab a couple of friends and work together to achieve their goals.
"Well done to everyone who took part - we can't wait to see you again next year."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.