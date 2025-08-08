Rugby fever to sweep West Northants with free family festival in Abington Park

Northampton is set to celebrate the arrival of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in style with RugbyFest - a free, family-friendly festival taking place in Abington Park on Friday 22 August 2025, from 2pm to 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), the carnival-themed event will take place in the heart of one of the town’s most loved green spaces. RugbyFest promises an action-packed afternoon and evening of entertainment, games, music, and celebration - culminating in a big-screen showing of the tournament’s opening match: England vs. USA.

Whether you're a lifelong rugby fan or simply looking for an exciting day out, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, including:

Rugby skills and sessions with Northampton Saints and Loughborough Lightning players

Live music and performances throughout the day

Silent disco to keep the energy high

Art workshops and creative zones for young people

Inflatable rugby games, family activities and fun challenges

RugbyFest

Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of WNC and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup to West Northamptonshire and RugbyFest is the perfect way to kick off the celebrations.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for families, fans and rugby first-timers to come together and enjoy free activities, live entertainment and the buzz of world-class sport right here in the beautiful Abington Park. We invite everyone to come down, get involved, and be part of this unforgettable moment for our area!”

RugbyFest is part of a wider programme of events celebrating Northamptonshire’s role in the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. It’s the perfect opportunity to get behind the teams, try something new, and experience the community spirit the tournament is already inspiring across the region.

Conor Fleming, Northampton Saints Community and Women’s Rugby Director, said: “The Women’s Rugby World Cup coming to Northampton for six matches is an unbelievable opportunity for us to grow the game and create a lasting legacy for the sport in the county too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Events like RugbyFest will only help to grow excitement levels in the World Cup and get people involved in women’s rugby, whether that is playing or spectating. We’re really looking forward to seeing as many people as possible at Abington Park.”

The event is proudly supported by partners Discover Northamptonshire, Muse, and Zone Developments.