RSPCA overwhelmed as 1,600 apply to adopt six pups named after cheese

The eight week-old Cavapoos - a crossbreed of King Charles Spaniels with Poodles - were taken to the Northamptonshire branch of the RSPCA last week after they were rescued by an inspector for the charity from a home where their needs were not being met.

The four male and two female pups - who were taken into care with their mum - were named after cheese by branch staff, with the girls called Halloumi and Mozzarella and the boys named Stilton, Parmesan, Camembert and Cheddar.

After having their first vaccination, staff advertised the pups for adoption on social media this week and said they have been overwhelmed with 1,600 applications from people all over the country.

The pups have all now found loving homes, but applications are still coming in and the last Facebook post informing people the pups were reserved attracted a staggering five million views.

Dawn Smith, head of welfare at the branch, said: “While we are so grateful for all the interest - which was quite overwhelming for our small team to deal with - we are pleased these puppies now all have loving homes.

“But it also shows us an important lesson - that there are many people out there who want to adopt - so it would be great if they could look at other pets which might be more suitable for their needs.

“If everyone who applied for one of these puppies, and who was not successful, could now look at all the other loving pets in rescue centres up and down the county it would solve a massive rehoming crisis which the RSPCA and many other charities are now facing.”

New figures show that in 2023, 42% more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted - leaving hundreds of dogs, cats and other animals in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.

Last year, while the charity’s 14 rehoming centres and 135 independently-run branches found new homes for an incredible 28,208 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, that was far fewer than the 40,118 animals that arrived at the shelters across England and Wales.

The problem is now worse than the previous year - when pet intake (37,910) was 39% greater than the numbers rehomed (27,277). The spiralling problem is placing even more pressure on the charity and in response the RSPCA has launched its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre rather than buying from a breeder.

Dawn added: “Some people were applying for the puppies on behalf of elderly relatives and we do think it might be better if they look past the cute puppy stage and think about the other loving pets in need of new homes who may suit their lifestyle better.

“Puppies can be demanding and need lots of training and maybe a smaller older dog or a lap cat for companionship would be a better option.

“Our rescue centres are jam-packed, and we’ve been seeing more animals coming to us than we are rehoming. We urge anyone considering adding a pet to their family to step in and help by giving a rescue pet a second chance instead of buying from breeders.

“Last year, the RSPCA took in over 40,000 dogs, cats and other animals, but only around seven out of 10 of those - 28,208 - were rehomed. This increasing discrepancy between animal intake and rehoming numbers is a worrying trend, and means so many animals are still waiting for a home”.

Other long-stay pets available for adoption from the Northamptonshire Branch are:

A sweet-natured black and white cat called Shona who enjoys company and sitting on laps.

She is wary of new people but is learning well and enjoys spending time in the garden.

She was rescued by an RSPCA inspector and at the age of 14 is looking for a loving retirement home.

A cat with no teeth and little hair - owing to a rough start in life - is Mufasa who at five years-old is looking forward to a loving home.

He was rescued by an RSPCA inspector and had terrible matting which meant most of his fur had to be shaved off. Due to severe dental issues he has also had to have all his teeth removed.

This boy has been through a tough time but is no longer the scared cat he was when he first came into care.

He now loves being around his foster carer and as soon as he sits down Mufusa will join him for some affection. He is looking for a patient home where he can continue to flourish.

A tortoiseshell cat called Marty who lived life as a stray and came into RSPCA care after a road traffic accident is also looking for his happily ever after.The handsome tabby suffered multiple injuries to his pelvis and underwent surgery to fix his dislocated hip. He then had six weeks of crate rest to stabilise the pelvis. As if this poor boy had not been through enough, he then went on to develop allergies, which he has received treatment for and has responded well to. Marty is an adorable and playful chap and finds anything a toy. He would love to be the only pet in the home so he can have plenty of affection.

Another pet in need of a home is Bertie the rabbit, aged three, who came into RSPCA care from another rescue. He had problems with his teeth and had to have incisors removed.

Poor Bertie then developed an eye ulcer and needed eye drops but he has recovered and is now looking for a new wife to share his life with. He doesn’t like to be handled much but is happy to be stroked and enjoys a head rub.

Finally, meet Flop - a year-old rabbit who came into RSPCA as a stray but has grown into a confident and independent bunny with real character.

He likes everything on his own terms and will happily take treats from people’s hands. He also loves the outside and exploring on grass. It is hoped he can be matched with a female companion.

Potential adopters can visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match. Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.