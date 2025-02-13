Royal Mail reveals the quirkiest romantic street names ahead of Valentine’s Day

Long Lover Lane

Posties will be delivering to 121 Love Lanes this Valentine’s Day as well as some more unusual romantic themed street names around the UK, Royal Mail can reveal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amorous road monikers include Long Lover Lane in Halifax, Sweet Pea Close in Telford, Honey Bottom in Andover and True Lovers Walk in Loughborough.

Spalding is home to Dear Love Gate, Herne Bay has a Heart in Hand Road and Loughborough has its own True Lovers Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of Gift Lane in east London might be hoping their postie has something special for them, whilst those on Champagne Avenue might take their street name as inspiration for the celebrations.

It could also be a busy day on Date Street in southeast London and Marriage Hill in Alcester.

Five street names around the country have Kissing in their name, including Kissing Gate, Kissing Grove, Kissing Tree Lane and Kissing Tree Way.

The Patron Saint of Love has inspired 75 street names compared to Cupid’s three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The towns and cities with the most romantic named streets are London (45), Liverpool (25), Bristol (26), Nottingham (18) and Sheffield (15).

Ian Evans, Head of Royal Mail’s Address Management Unit, said: “Ahead of Valentine’s Day we thought it would be fun to analyse our database of addresses to look into some of the quirkier romantic themed names. Our posties will be helping spread the love this Friday delivering cards and gifts, and I’m sure they’ll have a smile on their face on all the Love Lanes and Valentine Roads.”

Royal Mail will also be applying a special postmark to stamped mail to mark Valentine’s Day. It will read: Send a little love this Valentine’s Day – February 14

The postmark is running from 11 - 13 February.

Royal Mail is the only company to deliver to all 32 million addresses around the UK and analysed its database of addresses to identify the romantic themed street names.

List of unusual romantic themed street names:

Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5)

Champagne Gardens, London (E10)

Date Street, London (SE17)

Dear Love Gate, Spalding (PE12)

Gift Lane, London (E15)

Heart in Hand Road, Herne Bay (CT6)

Honey Bottom, Andover (SP11)

Long Lover Lane, Halifax (HX1 and HX2)

Love Street, Chester (CH1) Kilwinning (KA13), and Paisley (PA3), Sheffield (S3)Lovers Loan, Alva (FK12) and Dollar (FK14)

Love’s Lane, Marlborough (SN8)

Marriage Hill, Alcester (B50)

Passion Flower Grove, Stoke-on-Trent (ST6)

Sweat Pea Close, Telford (TF1)

The Heart, Walton-on-Thames (KT12)

True Lovers Walk, Loughborough (LE11)