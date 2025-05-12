‘Royal’ bell-ringer Jean, 89, reconnects with past through powerful bellringing tribute

89-year-old Jean Dickin recently returned to the bell tower of St Katharine’s Church in Irchester for a special experience designed to reconnect her with cherished memories of her late husband.

Jean, a resident at Meadow View care home on Irchester High Street, began bellringing at the age of 18 and spent many happy years ringing alongside her late husband, Ivor. The couple met while ringing at churches in Earls Barton and Blisworth, and went on to travel the country together - sharing a passion that brought Jean friendship, fun and connection.

Knowing how much bellringing meant to Jean, staff at Meadow View arranged a special visit to St Katharine’s Church where her fellow bellringers performed a dedicated ring in her honour. The experience not only brought Jean great joy but also served as powerful reminiscence therapy, helping her reconnect with cherished memories from her past.

“It was very special to be back in the bell tower again,” said Jean. “It brought many memories back to me - all the people, the sound, the feelings. I had a lovely evening.”

L-R Revd Debbie Smith-Wilds, Cristian Hoca and Jean Dickin

In 2022, Jean was honoured with a certificate from Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for ringing at the Platinum Jubilee along with her fellow bellringers. Throughout her life, she rang for countless special occasions - from weddings and christenings to services commemorating the end of World War II - often with her husband, Ivor, by her side.

Jean and Ivor shared a love of adventure, travelling the country to ring in churches and cathedrals, often with their children in tow, and riding motorbikes together whenever they could.

“Jean’s face lit up the moment she stepped into the tower,” said Cristian Hoca, activities coordinator at Meadow View Care Home. “As we age, it can be challenging to remember specific facts, but the emotional connection to past experiences remains strong. That’s what reminiscence therapy is about - sparking those deep memories, and giving people moments of joy and recognition.”

Jean still visits the church regularly with support from care home staff, and her friendships with local bellringers and the vicar, Revd Debbie Smith-Wilds, remain strong. Although Jean stepped back from bellringing years ago due to balance issues, the church community remains a treasured part of her life.

Jean Dickin with St Katherine bellringers

Revd Debbie Smith-Wilds, vicar of St Katharine’s, added: “Jean is very special to our community, and it was a real honour to help bring this moment to life for her. It’s a strong reminder of how vital it is to keep older people connected to the places, people and passions that have shaped their lives - and to the wider community where they still belong.”

Reminiscence therapy is widely used in care settings to boost mood, communication and confidence, by revisiting familiar settings or engaging with music, photos or activities from the past. This is one of many therapeutic activities offered at Meadow View care home which provides person-centred residential, dementia and respite care for older adults.