Rowing: Northampton win bronze at the British Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last weekend saw the British Junior Championships return to the National Watersports Centre, Holme Pierrepont, Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new format the event was now combined with the Senior Club Championships ensuring exciting racing over 4 days. Northampton sent a strong Junior squad with 9 athletes racing in 11 categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nationals draw the strongest athletes from around the UK and even overseas, with up to 90 athletes in some categories making any final is a significant achievement in itself. All the Northampton rowers made a final reflecting the hard work and effort they have put into their training through the year.

The first day opened with Cameron McKenzie and Tom Bryan in the J16 double sculls, Teagan Smith and Issy Hull in the women’s J18 double sculls and Lottie Childs in the J16 single scull. After coming through the time trial in 7th place, Tom and Cameron progressed via the semi-finals into the A final. In the A final they performed brilliantly to come away with 4th place behind the winners from Sandown and Shanklin Rowing club. This was a great result from the Northampton double who, two weeks earlier, had also finished 4th in the GB trials for the GB- France international. Teagan and Issy also progressed through to their semi-finals; but unfortunately had to withdraw due to injury. Lottie reached the D final finishing a creditable 24th in the UK.

Saturday was single sculling events in the same age categories and the women’s J16 double sculls. The time trial results showed that this was going to be an exciting day, with Teagan finishing 2nd, Cameron 5th and Tom 19th in their respective time trials. In the minor finals that followed Tom held his position finishing 19th in the UK. Both Cameron and Teagan progressed through the semis to the A finals, to give them the opportunity to compete for the medal places. Still feeling the effects of 5 days racing trying to secure a place in the World Championships, Teagan fought hard after a slow start to finish 3rd and come away with Northampton Rowing Club's first ever medal at the British Championships. Cameron was involved in a thrilling final, eventually finishing a well-earned 4th. Gold and silver were taken by boys who had represented Britain at the GB-France match the previous week. Lottie was back in action in the Women’s J16 double sculls and this time with Mae Harrison as her partner. Mae was rowing up a year and competing in her first Nationals, the girls made a final to finish the day reaching 38th from 55 entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday saw everyone back at the National Watersports Centre for day 3, this time the Club was represented by Mae once again, this time in the Women’s J15 double sculls with her partner Grace Grindrod, and by Merryn McDonnell in the Women’s J14 single scull. Merryn was up first completing her Time Trial in 22nd place and reaching a very worthy Final D. Mae and Grace were in a field of 93 for their Time Trial, they achieved a fantastic 31st place and reached the F final and held that position in the Final itself.

Monday was the final day of racing and saw Mae back yet again, this time competing in the Women’s J15 single scull, this time she was joined by Fraser McKenzie, the younger brother of Cameron, who was also competing in his first Nationals and also racing up a year in the Men’s J14 single scull despite being just 13. Fraser raced in the first race of the day, but the early start didn’t seem to bother him as he rowed himself into an E final. His final saw a fantastic last 250 metres from Fraser as he rowed into 3rd place giving him a 27th place overall. Mae raced to the G final and despite three days of racing in her legs she dug deep and fought hard to make 4th in her final and a rank of 40th overall.

With the older Juniors performing so well at National level and the younger Juniors following in their footsteps with high ambitions and great commitment this season has been a fantastic one for Northampton Rowing Club and we can’t wait to see what next season holds.