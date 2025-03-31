Round table to drive engagement with rural communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Better communication and closer working were the key themes at a round table meeting held to discuss safety and crime in rural areas of Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone convened the meeting so that she and Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet, could hear from representatives of rural business, farming, charities, interest groups and communities across the county.

The round table was supported by the National Farmers Union, and gave a forum for partners to raise issues, discuss solutions and talk about their experience of policing and feelings of safety.

The big conversation study into public confidence in Northamptonshire found that people who live in rural areas don’t always feel safe, or that their needs are understood.

Engaging with communities through visible, accessible police and fire services is at the heart of both Danielle’s Public Safety Plan (called Safe and Sound) and the Chief Constable’s policing plan for the county.

This first round table meeting set out to open the conversation, create closer collaboration and take action that makes rural communities feel and be safer.

Organised crime in rural areas, thefts from rural businesses, hare coursing and deliberate fires were all discussed and there was consistent praise for the work of the Northamptonshire Police specialist Rural Crime Team.

This team deals with the crimes that are unique to rural areas such as thefts from farms, hare coursing and hunting and wildlife offences.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone opened conversation with partners at the first rural roundtable.

But the message that came out most clearly was that people want more contact and better communication with their local police.

Danielle said she was pleased with the first meeting: “We know that people in rural areas can feel more vulnerable. They want to know their local officers and how to contact them for advice if they have any local concerns – that can be tricky in our widespread rural areas.

“My mission is to make sure people are confident that their police and fire service are there for them, accessible and trusted figures who are clearly working with partners to tackle community concerns. I heard from our rural communities that is what they want, too.

“The desire to collaborate came over loud and clear from everyone round the table. This is a really solid foundation to build our future actions on and I’m really grateful to everyone who took the time to come to this meeting.”

Well-known local food producer Farrington Oils hosted the round table at their premises in Hargrave, and the meeting involved the Country Land and Business Association; the National Farmers Union; the Farming Communities Network; Environment Agency; the Country Landowners Association; Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service; Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team; parish councillors, police liaison representatives and large rural estates.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “The concerns of people living in rural areas – as I do - are the same concerns shared by people across Northamptonshire: they want to know that their local police officers are there, ready to respond whenever they are needed and to keep them safe.

“I was pleased to hear how highly my specialist Rural Crime Team, who tackle the issues that are unique to rural areas, are valued. They work hard and it’s great to know that they are making such an impact. I want people to feel that close engagement with their neighbourhood policing teams too.

“Everyone living in this county should be confident that if they contact Northamptonshire Police, they will get the best service we can deliver, right from the first point of contact.

“I know there is more to do on that, and I’m committed to making sure rural areas get a great, responsive service. This was a useful conversation, and I know it will help us build our engagement in rural areas.”

Dilwyn Harries, NFU County Adviser for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire & Rutland, said:“For a first meeting, we got off to a great start. We hear so often from farmers that getting the communication right is so important. People in rural areas can feel isolated, and they need to feel their concerns will be taken seriously.

"The Northamptonshire Police Rural Crime Team is a valuable asset and highly regarded within the community, so it’s reassuring to know that efforts will be made to strengthen engagement with neighbourhood policing teams.”