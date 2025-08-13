Rough sleeper charity seeks volunteers to help support those on our streets

Project 16:15 was founded in 2017 by former rough sleeper Stan Robertson and provides support to people across Northamptonshire.
As part of its activities, the charity serves breakfast and other meals to homeless and vulnerable people, operates an outreach vehicle, and provides support and companionship to those on the streets.
Mr Robertson said all of these activities require support from volunteers for them to take place.
He said: “We are a small charity and no-one who works for this organisation is paid.
“While this is a central part of our ethos, it also means that we are reliant on the support of the community to help us carry out this vital work.
“Of course, the benefit is that every penny of profit goes towards helping those in need, offering them the humanity and support they need to help them turn their lives around.”
Project 16:15 is currently looking for volunteers in the following areas:
Cafe cook - part time
Cafe supervisor - part time
Welfare team volunteer (not outreach)
If anyone is interested they can contact Wayne Chalmers at [email protected] or by completing the following form: https://forms.gle/45j8X9c7woK2sS4q6