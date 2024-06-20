Rothwell Infants embrace the outdoors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants school offers youngest pupils opportunity to enjoy National Outdoors Month

Children at Rothwell Infants, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, are embracing June’s National Outdoors Month through a series of enrichment visits to the school’s on-site Forest School. And as the weather warms up, winter activities like toasting marshmallows around the camp fire are giving way to summer fun – including designing dream catchers, building dens and creating elder bead bracelets.

Pupils from Nursery to Year 2 are fortunate to enjoy weekly sessions at the site with qualified outdoor learning staff – through which they are experiencing the many well-document benefits of Forest School, such as improved confidence, self-esteem, problem solving skills and the overall health benefits of time outdoors.

Now with two fully trained Forest School staff on the team, the school is ready to expand its offer – with exciting plans to revamp its site and introduce chickens from September! The Forest School is part of a wider programme of outdoor education and enrichment at Rothwell, which also includes residential trips and tasters of canoeing and climbing.

Rothwell Infants enjoy Forest School during National Outdoors Month