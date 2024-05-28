Roade FC bowled over by Rural Sports Fund support
The £75,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund aims to support teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network, which spans 26 counties.
Roade FC’s Junior Football Secretary and Vice Chair James Parker said: “The sponsorship has been used to award ‘player of the match’ medals to our junior section, Under-7s to Under-10s, and has really motivated the youngsters whilst playing which, in turn, has resulted in improved performances of our teams.”
Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Roade Juniors FC. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”
The club, whose teams play their matches in Hyde Road, Roade, provides coaching for many age groups from Under-6s to adults and have teams registered with local leagues from Under-7s upwards.
