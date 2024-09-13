Richmond Villages senior adviser completes Great North Run in memory of her father

Richmond Villages Northampton’s Senior Village Adviser, Zena Williamson, proudly completed the AJ Bell Great North Run on 8th September, raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her father, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s last year and recently passed away.

Zena really wanted to give back to the charity, saying, “We have had a lot of support as a family, and I just want to give something back to Alzheimer’s Society, an amazing cause.”

Despite the rain, Zena powered through the world’s largest half marathon, alongside 60,000 other runners, reflecting on the incredible atmosphere and the emotional significance of the race. “I did it! It was tough in the rain, but what an amazing atmosphere,” she shared after completing the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.

Zena’s commitment highlights Richmond Villages’ strong dedication to supporting individuals and families impacted by dementia. The funds raised will help Alzheimer’s Society continue their vital work in offering support, awareness, and research towards a cure.

Zena at the Great North run

Her effort in the Great North Run not only honoured her father’s memory but also highlights Richmond Villages' wider mission to make a difference in the lives of residents and families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

For more information on Alzheimer’s Society and to support their efforts, donations can be made through Zena’s fundraising page. Alzheimer's Society: Zena's page (enthuse.com)