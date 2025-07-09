Richmond Villages Northampton joins national campaign to reshape perceptions of retirement living

Richmond Villages Northampton has joined a national campaign to reshape perceptions of retirement living in the community.

The campaign, titled "Generation Joy," aims to raise awareness and reshape public perception of what later life can look like in an Integrated Retirement Community (IRC) – vibrant, connected, and full of opportunity.

Richmond Villages Northampton, a leading IRC, is proud to be part of this major national campaign launched by ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators).

Managing Director Philippa Keller commented: “We are thrilled to join this important initiative. We want to spread the word that communities like ours can offer a better way to live in later life.

“Our village promotes independence, friendship, and support all under one roof. There are so many advantages to retirement living that people aren’t aware of.”

This is the first time the sector has united at a national level to promote the benefits of Integrated Retirement Communities (IRCs) – where people over 65 can live independently, with access to onsite care, amenities, and activities that encourage wellbeing and social connection.

“This campaign is about shifting the focus from ageing to thriving,” said Michael Voges, Executive Director at ARCO. “People deserve to know about these positive lifestyle options as they plan for the future.”