Richmond Villages Northampton hosts lovely ‘Spend Christmas With Us’ event

Richmond Villages Northampton welcomed 37 guests for its Spend Christmas With Us event, creating a festive and inclusive atmosphere that brought joy to all guests.

The event featured beautifully decorated tables, a delicious, traditional Christmas dinner of tomato soup and dumplings, roast Turkey with all of the trimmings and a Christmas pudding to finish, along with a warm community spirit.

The exceptional turnout was mostly due to proactive community outreach, including visits to local community centres to spread the word. Additionally, some guests were prospective residents introduced to the village by the efforts of Village Adviser Zena.

The event was a testament to Richmond Villages’ commitment to combating loneliness during the festive season by inviting non-residents to join residents and staff for a memorable Christmas celebration. Feedback from attendees highlighted the delicious food, attention to detail, and the opportunity to connect with others in a welcoming environment.

Richmond Villages Northampton is proud to have made a difference this festive season and looks forward to hosting similar events in the future to form new connections and bring the community together.

For more information about upcoming events and life at Richmond Villages Northampton, please visit Northampton | Richmond Villages.