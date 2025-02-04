Revolutionary wellness membership launches at leisure centres in West Northamptonshire

People in West Northamptonshire can now benefit from a revolutionary approach to health and wellness, thanks to Everyone Active’s new You+ membership.

The award-winning leisure operator, which manages Moulton Leisure Centre and Daventry Leisure Centre in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council, has become the first in the UK to offer a fully integrated wellness support programme for its customers.

The You+ membership has been developed alongside leading physiologist and well-being consultant Oli Patrick. It is designed to provide a holistic approach to health, combining movement and fitness with support for other crucial aspects of well-being.

The programme is based on six key wellness pillars: sleep, recovery, nutrition, brain health, social wellness and movement. By addressing these areas, You+ aims to help members improve their lifestyle management and overall wellbeing both inside and outside the leisure centres.

Moulton Leisure Centre

In addition to physical fitness, members will receive personalised consultations with newly trained You+ Coaches. Everyone Active colleagues across West Northamptonshire have undergone rigorous training over the past year, gaining the expertise needed to deliver the programme’s science-backed principles.

As part of the consultation, members will receive insight into their overall wellness through the innovative ‘Everyone Active Age’. This unique feature benchmarks an individual’s mind and body ‘age’ against their actual age, providing a clear picture of their current habits and lifestyle.

The launch of the You+ membership builds on the success of Everyone Active’s Wellness membership, which attracted more than 25,000 sign-ups in 2023 and accounted for a quarter of all new fitness sales. This new offering upgrades the original programme with additional benefits, including integration with HealthHero for enhanced health support and access to more than 120 wellness-related offers and discounts from major brands.

Jamie Brightwell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to bring the You+ membership to West Northamptonshire. This new approach allows us to support residents in every aspect of their wellbeing, not just fitness but their lifestyle as a whole.

“By addressing areas like sleep, nutrition, and mental health alongside movement, we’re offering something unique to our local community and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on their lives.”

Find out more at: https://www.everyoneactive.com/join-membership/