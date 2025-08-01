Revealed: The best and worst places in the East Midlands for food hygiene ratings as region takes third place in the national rankings

Food hygiene ratings have been revealed across the region

The towns and cities across the East Midlands that score highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings have been revealed, thanks to a report from online training provider High Speed Training, marking 15 years since the introduction of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 240,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that in the East Midlands, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.63 from 15,906 premises, which places the region joint 3rd in the national rankings.

The report analysed food establishments in four categories: Restaurants/Cafes/Canteens, Takeaways/Sandwich Shops, Pubs/Bars/Nightclubs and Hotels/Bed & Breakfasts/Guest Houses.

Food hygiene ratings have been revealed across the region

A similar report run in 2024 by High Speed Training calculated the East Midlands score at 4.62, showing that food hygiene standards have improved slightly across the region.

The top spot in the East Midlands went to Lincoln, with an impressive average score of 4.89 from over 450 premises, placing them joint 2nd in the national rankings for towns and cities.

Nottingham placed second in the region, with a score of 4.76, placing it top of the table when focusing on large cities, defined as those with more than 1000 establishments.

The biggest improver in the region was Leicester, who increased their rating by 0.06 from 2024, placing them 5th in the East Midlands.

Food hygiene ratings have been revealed across the region

The lowest average rating in the region went to Northampton, with an average score of 4.34, meaning they rank 47th in the national rankings, though their rating did improve by 0.05 from 2024.

High Speed Training’s report also found that 16.6% of takeaways across the region scored 3 or below for their food hygiene rating, and that 90.1% of premises scored a 4 or a 5 on their rating, including 92.0% of restaurants and cafes.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that was launched in 2010. It replaced a number of regional schemes, with the aim of providing hygiene information clearly and more effectively across the UK. Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance. In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Food hygiene ratings have been revealed across the region

Paul Turner CEnvH, MCIEH, an Environmental Health Officer for North Yorkshire Council, said: “Since its inception 15 years ago, the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme has played a pivotal role in improving standards across the UK. It has been incredibly successful in allowing local authorities and EHOs to effectively engage with both businesses and consumers to communicate important messages around food hygiene and safety.

“Prior to the launch, a number of regional ‘Scores on the Doors’ schemes existed that, though they were effective, didn’t easily allow for national comparison and benchmarking. A national standard means greater consistency for businesses and provides the public easy access to this vital information.

“However, we would welcome some updates to the FHRS to make it more suitable for the current landscape, which relies heavily on food delivery apps and aggregators. We would like to see this information displayed more prominently across these apps, perhaps with a traffic light system for easy identification.

“We are also always pushing to make the display of food hygiene ratings in England mandatory, as it is in Wales and Northern Ireland, to ensure that consumers have all the information they need to make informed choices about where to spend their hard-earned money.”

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training comments: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses, and to the customers who use them. 15 years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, and its place in the industry is as vital as ever. These ratings are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates, and we urge businesses and customers to take them seriously.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2024. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”

To view the report in full, and to see how your area compares to others, please visit www.highspeedtraining.co.uk/hub/food-hygiene-ratings-report