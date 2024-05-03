Retirees compete in egg-cellent Easter Bonnet competition In Olney

Local families had a cracking time at a retirement community in Olney, making hats for an Easter Bonnet competition and feasting on chocolatey treats. Hosted by McCarthy Stone at its Retirement Living Plus development, Penny House on Teedon Lane, the Easter egg-stravaganza brought together grandparents, parents and little ones from the local area to celebrate the first signs of spring.
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:19 BST
With a grand Easter egg prize up for grabs, visitors soon got stuck into creating their masterpieces with all the usual Easter trimmings, from fluffy chicks to colourful ribbons, while the youngsters flexed their creativity with some colouring.

Guests were also treated to glasses of fizz and a homemade hot cross bun, as they mingled with homeowners before being invited on a tour of the stylish accommodation and superb communal spaces.

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “Fostering links with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone – and what better time to do that than at Easter? It was a pleasure to welcome families to our beautiful development here in Olney and celebrate the Easter festivities during a time that is so often associated with new beginnings. Many retirees may be considering their own new beginnings, so it was a delight to offer a glimpse into the vibrant lifestyle at Penny House.”