Retired teachers share wisdom (and shortbread) to mark National Teachers Day

Two residents of Brackley Care Home, Joyce Davis, age 97 and Fred Kane, age 90, delivered a heart-warming tribute to the staff of The Radstone Primary School this week, commemorating National Teachers Day, which fell on Sunday, October 5th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair presented the teachers with a generous hamper filled with delicious, home-made shortbread, bringing with them not only sweet treats but decades of teaching history.

A Seat on the Grand Piano

An only child, Joyce was heavily influenced by her father, a cotton salesman and mill secretary with a remarkable gift for numbers, who taught Maths at evening classes. However, it was her experience at school with music teacher William Walton that holds a particularly poignant memory. When war broke out, Mr Walton sent his daughters to America for safety. Missing them deeply, he treated young Joyce at his surrogate daughter, giving her the prime viewing spot - on top of the grand piano - as he played for the class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce and Fred pictured with teachers Eloise Rumsey, Victoria Allen, Mikala Williams and Michelle Beddall.

Aspiring to follow in the footsteps of both her father and her musical mentor, Joyce went to Teacher Training College. She carved out a distinguished career, teaching Biology to 11 - 16 year olds across schools in the North of England and Scotland, while also serving as a Head of Games. She met her husband, a History teacher and Games Master, while working, confirming that education truly ran in the family.

An Advocate for Fairness in Derry

Joining Joyce on the delivery was Fred Kane, who hails from Southern Ireland. Though he did not qualify through the traditional teaching route, Fred possessed a degree and was quickly enticed to move to Derry in Northern Ireland in the late 1950s due to a critical teacher shortage.

Fred first taught a wide range of subjects in a secondary school located in a very deprived area of the city before focusing his efforts on Maths and Science for 13 - 15 year olds. It was here that his commitment to fairness truly shone.

A strong advocate for equality, Fred became deeply involved with the teachers' union, NASUWT, frequently representing colleagues in tribunals and disciplinary hearings. His dedication culminated in the early 1980s when he was elected President of the NASUWT for Northern Ireland. In this role, he took on the Government to challenge and improve pay and conditions for teachers across the UK, with a specific focus on Northern Ireland. Even after taking early retirement to care for his ill wife, Fred continued to work part-time with the union, advising members and sitting on panel tribunals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred summed up his visit to The Radstone School : "It was wonderful to be back in a school environment and seeing all the pupils brought back so many happy memories and this visit is extra special as my great-grandson is a pupil at The Radstone Primary School."

A Lasting Legacy

Joyce and Fred's gesture is a powerful reminder of the lasting impact teachers have. We salute all of our teachers, past and present, for the wonderful job that they do supporting, nurturing, and instilling knowledge in the generations that pass through their schools.