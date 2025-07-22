Residents Walk for Cancer Research

By Wendy Hambrook
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 12:40 BST
Happy faces raising money for charityplaceholder image
Residents at a care home in Earls Barton, Northamptonshire, were asked by staff to make a wish, if they could have anything what would they like?

Selflessly a few of the residents said, we have all we need, however we would like to raise money for Cancer research, we all have family members who have suffered, or who are currently suffering with Cancer.

The Manager Wendy and her team, were so proud of their selflessness that they set up a just giving page on the Care Homes Facebook page, Grangefield care home and Homecare site, so that relatives can see the residents walking around the home and garden, and donate accordingly.

Some residents have not walked this much in a while but with the help of the carers are managing a few more steps than usual.

Our wonderful resident walking for Cancer Research.placeholder image
The care home, are currently trying to make lots of dreams and wishes come true for their residents, some are easier than others, say the team, but we will get there.

The best part of our job is to make sure they are happy.

