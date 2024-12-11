Residents urged to back campaign to bring Paddington Bear to Northamptonshire

Residents are encouraged to support an exciting and rare opportunity to bring a Paddington Bear statue to Northamptonshire as part of the Paddington in Peru promotional campaign.

There are currently just 23 Paddington Bear statues placed in towns and cities across the UK and this unique initiative is providing one last opportunity for a new location to host the final statue, celebrating the much-loved bear’s adventures while highlighting local landmarks and cultural sites.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is striving for the chance to host this iconic statue right here in Northamptonshire. Paddington could potentially be supporting our local traders at the newly revitalised Northampton Market Square, whizzing around iconic Silverstone racetrack, enjoying marmalade sandwiches at Daventry Country Park, or learning something new at the historic Sulgrave Manor – or wherever you think would be the perfect spot!

The Paddington in Peru campaign provides an opportunity for residents, businesses and communities to share their creativity and showcase their local identity while playing a part in Paddington's legacy, boosting the profile of the area, and attracting tourism.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: "Paddington Bear is a beloved character who brings people of all generations together, and hosting this iconic statue would be a wonderful way to showcase the unique heritage and attractions we have here in West Northamptonshire to a national audience while supporting local businesses and boosting tourism. I encourage everyone to get behind this exciting bid and help us bring Paddington to Northants."

Residents are invited to get involved in the campaign and express their support by writing a short message to Paddington of up to 100 words explaining why their chosen location would be the perfect setting for his next adventure, including the following details:

Your name

Your contact email address

The location you would like to see Paddington visit and why

Submit your entry via the official Paddington in Peru campaign page ( www.paddingtoninperu.co.uk/paddington-visits/) by midnight on Sunday 5 January, and help make Northamptonshire part of Paddington’s exciting journey!