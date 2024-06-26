Residents sing for joy with Dementia Sings Out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in attending the local ‘Dementia Sings Out’ group. The group is held every Thursday at the Compass Church in Wellingborough.

The group is a community choir that meets every week for those living with dementia, and for their carers, to sing songs that are not only uplifting but also inspirational. It was lovely for the residents and staff of Elm Bank care home to enjoy the music and songs from Gareth Fuller, who certainly had all up on their feet dancing and singing. It was an enjoyable morning that allowed for residents to simply let their hair down and immerse themselves in the wonderful group that made them feel so welcome. The volunteers at the group certainly made the morning extra special, Elm Banks residents and staff will definitely be returning weekly.