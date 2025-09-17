Residents reminded to re-apply for postal voting arrangements

WNC HQ

Residents across West Northamptonshire are being reminded that if they want to carry on voting by post in future elections, they may need to re-apply to keep their arrangements in place.

Postal vote registrations are valid for up to three years. If you applied for a postal vote before 31 October 2023, you must re-apply by 31 January 2026 to ensure you can carry on voting by post. Anyone who applied on or after 31 October 2023 will not need to re-apply until nearer their renewal date.

From September through to January 2026, the Council will be contacting residents who applied for a postal vote before 31 October 2023. These reminders will be sent by text message, email, or letter, depending on the contact details provided.

It is important that residents know how to check the authenticity of these reminders. Genuine text messages and emails from the Council will clearly state that they are about postal vote re-application, and will direct residents to trusted websites such as GOV.UK or the Council’s official site: westnorthants.gov.uk.

Residents can re-apply online via GOV.UK, download a form, or request a paper application directly from the Council. To vote by post at an election, applications must be received by 5pm, 11 working days before polling day.

Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive and Electoral Registration Officer for West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Voting by post offers a convenient way to have your say, but it’s important to remember that your registration does not last forever. We want to make sure that everyone who wants to vote by post is able to do so, which is why we are contacting residents well in advance to remind them to re-apply. If you receive a reminder text or email, please follow the guidance provided to renew your application easily and securely."

If you applied for a postal vote before 31 October 2023 and do not re-apply by 31 January 2026, your postal vote will be cancelled. You will still be able to vote in person at your local polling station. For More information visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/postalvote.