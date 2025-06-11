Residents of Semilong and Trinity invited to vote on Neighbourhood Plan

Residents of Semilong and Trinity are invited to cast their vote to adopt a ‘Neighbourhood Plan’ for the area on Thursday, 19th June, between 7am and 10pm at their local polling station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The document, known as the 'NN2SIX Neighbourhood Plan', aims to give the local community a greater say on changes made to their area and if residents vote in favour of its adoption, it will become a legal document used to determine future planning proposals.

In response to ongoing local change, residents and Northampton Town Councillors representing the Semilong and Trinity wards decided to draft a Neighbourhood Plan in 2016, to provide a community-led framework addressing growth and development happening in the area, and to help develop a vision for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since this time, much work has taken place on preparing the draft plan, including a number of public consultation exercises, most recently in 2024, when the public were asked to give their views on the policies contained within the plan.

Members of the Semilong & Trinity Neighbourhood Forum at a public consultation session

Janie Frost, Chair of the Semilong & Trinity Neighbourhood Forum said: “Local councillors have been working for several years alongside residents of the area to produce the NN2SIX Neighbourhood Plan.

“It is an important document as it will help shape the future of the area and contains policies on a range of planning considerations, including building types and architectural styles, housing, the protection of mature trees and heritage assets and the improvement of street design.

“There are also policies dedicated to green spaces such as the Racecourse, because it is such a valuable and versatile green space, along with wider social issues such as creating healthy neighbourhoods, sustainable transport and climate change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policies in the plan apply to a large geographical area encompassing both residential and business properties, from Grafton Street Industrial Estate and housing in Semilong, Barrack Road from the Barratt’s Factory to the International Academy, plus St George’s Avenue, Trinity Avenue and all of the Racecourse.

Residents who are eligible to vote in the Neighbourhood Plan referendum on the 19th June should have already received a polling card through their door, providing instructions on where and how to cast their vote.

The election is being managed by West Northamptonshire Council, and all information relating to the plan, including a copy of the document, can be found by visiting the council’s website:

Further information about the plan can also be found at: nn2six.com