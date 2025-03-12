Residents invited to vote for Northamptonshire’s 100th object in unique exhibition

West Northamptonshire residents are being invited to vote for the 100th object to be included in the History of Northamptonshire in 100 Objects exhibition, which comes to Northampton Museum and Art Gallery this September.

The exhibition will be the culmination of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) three-year Arts Council England-funded Histories of Northamptonshire project ( www.northamptonmuseums.com/homepage/73/histories-of-northamptonshire), which has worked closely with individuals, groups, and communities across the county to celebrate and share Northamptonshire’s rich and diverse heritage.

Covering an extensive period - from the earliest forms of life on Earth to the present day - the exhibition will showcase 100 objects that tell the story of Northamptonshire’s past.

While 99 objects have been selected by guest curators and museum experts, the final object will be chosen by the public, ensuring that the exhibition reflects what local people feel best represents Northamptonshire’s more recent history.

After an open call for nominations earlier this year, a shortlist of five objects has been selected for the public vote:

Northampton Town Football Club League 2 Play-Off Trophy (2020) – A unique piece of sporting history, won behind closed doors due to COVID-19, symbolising resilience on and off the field.

Diwali Festival Lantern – Representing Northampton’s Diwali Festival, which has grown from humble beginnings into a major celebration of light and unity.

Dr. Martens Vegan Boot – A modern evolution of the iconic Northamptonshire-made footwear, blending tradition with innovation and sustainability.

Binty Chick Graffiti – Bright and quirky graffiti artworks by the anonymous street artist “Binty Bint,” which have become a recognisable symbol of the county.

Corby Processions Banner – Created for the national PROCESSIONS project in 2018, this banner celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage and Corby’s activist heritage.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: "This exhibition is a fantastic way to celebrate Northamptonshire’s incredible history, and we want the community to have a say in how their recent past is represented.

“Each of the shortlisted objects reflects a different aspect of our county’s evolving identity, from activism and creativity to sport and industry. I encourage everyone to cast their vote and help shape this unique exhibition."

Voting is now open and will run until Monday, March 31. cast your vote via www.surveymonkey.com/r/DHB28YD