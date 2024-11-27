Residents invited to provide Comfort and Joy this Christmas

Residents are invited to support vulnerable people this Christmas by providing gifts and essential items to those staying in refuges and experiencing domestic abuse.

The Comfort and Joy initiative, organised by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Community Safety Team, seeks to provide gifts, treats, food, toiletries, and other essential items to those in need.

In addition, the campaign aims to raise awareness around domestic abuse, which tends to increase over the Christmas period. The Crime Survey for England and Wales estimated that 2.1 million people aged 16 years and over (1.4 million women and 751,000 men) experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2023. Each year, more than 75,000 people in the UK are at high and imminent risk of being murdered or seriously injured as a result of domestic abuse.

Donations of new, unwrapped items can be dropped at the Council’s offices at The Abbey Centre in Daventry, and the Guildhall in Northampton. The deadline to donate items is 12pm on Monday, 16 December.

All donations will go directly to local people living in refuges and other vulnerable families in West Northamptonshire this Christmas. These donations will be distributed between the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS), Home Start, and Eve.

Suggested donations include:

Comfort donations:

Soap/Body wash/Shampoo and conditioner (for adults, children, and babies)/Deodorant/Sanitary products/Nappies and wipes/Toothbrush/paste for adults and children

Joy donations:

Perfume/aftershave/Hats and scarves/Make-up/Toys/Books/Arts and crafts

Food donations:

Mince pies/Tea and coffee/Chocolates/Cereal/Dry pasta/Baby food

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is urged to call the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service 24-hour helpline at 0300 0120 154. Additional support can be accessed through Domestic Violence UK, a not-for-profit organisation raising awareness of domestic and emotional abuse.

