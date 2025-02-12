Residents invited to nominate historical figures to honour West Northants history

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is launching a new Blue Plaque Scheme to honour the people and events that have shaped the area’s rich culture and history.

As part of the Histories of Northamptonshire project, led by Northampton Museums & Art Gallery and supported by Arts Council England, the scheme aims to commemorate remarkable individuals and groups who have left a lasting legacy.

Building on the success of the 2019 Northampton Blue Plaque Scheme, this new initiative will expand across West Northamptonshire introducing 8 new plaques, celebrating local heritage and inspiring communities to engage with their shared history.

Residents are invited to submit nominations for the Blue Plaque Scheme, with an open application process running until 31 March 2025. Nominees must have:

died at least 20 years ago - made a significant contribution to the area - not have already been recognised with a Blue Plaque - have a strong connection to a surviving location in West Northamptonshire

Nominations can be submitted by completing an online form (see below) or by emailing [email protected] to request a nomination form.

A panel of historical and cultural experts, alongside community representatives, will review applications to select the 8 honourees whose plaques will be installed from September 2025, to coincide with the Histories of Northamptonshire in 100 Objects exhibition.

The scheme also welcomes volunteers to assist with historical research and content development, ensuring that the stories behind each plaque are well-documented and widely accessible.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure, said: "West Northamptonshire has a proud and fascinating history, shaped by extraordinary people whose contributions deserve to be recognised and remembered. This Blue Plaque Scheme offers a fantastic opportunity for our communities to celebrate local heritage and ensure these stories continue to inspire future generations. We encourage residents to take part by nominating figures who have left a lasting impact on our area.”

For more information on the Blue Plaques Scheme, please visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/culture-and-tourism/blue-plaque-holders

To make an online submission visit https://uat.northampton.gov.uk/xfp/form/794