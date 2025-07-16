Residents invited to help shape new temporary housing proposals

Residents have another chance to view and comment on West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) plans for relocatable temporary accommodation at a drop-in event taking place today (Wednesday 16 July) from 3.30pm to 8pm at Sixfields Stadium.

The proposed schemes at Edgar Mobbs Way and Birds Hill Walk aim to provide short-term housing for local people who find themselves homeless through no fault of their own – not for asylum seekers, whose accommodation is managed separately by the Home Office.

Under the Housing Act 1996, the Council has a duty to support those with a priority need. This includes:

Pregnant women and those they live with

Families with dependent children

People who are vulnerable due to age, disability, mental health or other special reasons

Anyone made homeless due to emergencies such as fire or flood

Cllr Charlie Hastie, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This is about giving local people a safe and stable place to land when they’re at their most vulnerable. We want to create a supportive environment that helps them get back on their feet.

“I encourage anyone with questions or feedback to come along to the drop-in event - it’s a great opportunity to speak with the team, find out more, and help shape the plans.”

The Council continues to face significant challenges in sourcing and funding suitable short-term accommodation for local residents who find themselves homeless.

All too often, the only option available is a hotel room, which can be unsuitable for families and may add to the stress they’re already experiencing.

To provide a better solution, the Council is proposing new relocatable one and two-bedroom homes that offer a more appropriate and cost-effective alternative.

The drop-in event will offer residents the opportunity to view draft site plans, speak to the project team, and share feedback to help shape the final proposals before planning applications are submitted later this year.

The exhibition event will take place on Wednesday 16 July, from 3.30pm to 8pm, at 1897 Suite, Sixfields Stadium, Upton Way, NN5 5QA.