Residents invited to explore Northamptonshire’s rich history as part of unique exhibition

Residents are invited to get involved in the curation of a new major exhibition exploring and celebrating Northamptonshire’s rich past at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery (NMAG).

A History of Northamptonshire in 100 Objects is set to open in September 2025 and will cover an extensive period; from when life first appeared on Earth millions of years ago, up to the present day.

The exhibition will be the culmination of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) three-year Arts Council England-funded Histories of Northamptonshire project which involves collaborating closely with individuals, groups, and communities across the county to celebrate and share Northamptonshire’s heritage.

The exhibition will highlight 100 objects selected by guest curators and the museum, providing a wide-ranging exploration of the people, places, events, and items that have shaped the county’s identity.

NMAG is seeking Guest Curators to help choose the objects and stories that will be featured in the exhibition and work alongside the museum team to research, present, and tell the story behind each object, with their contributions not only forming part of the exhibition but also featuring in an accompanying book, website, app, and podcast series.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for guest curators from across Northamptonshire to get involved and help create this exhibition which will highlight our county’s rich history and heritage. We want to involve local individuals, groups, and communities in the selection and storytelling process to create a truly inclusive and representative celebration of our fantastic area.

“This project not only highlights the significant events and figures that have shaped our identity but also fosters a deeper connection between our residents and their shared history. We look forward to seeing the diverse perspectives and stories that will emerge from this collaborative effort.”

Guest Curators can be individuals, groups, or societies proposing an object for inclusion. No prior historical knowledge or expertise is required, and the objects can represent any period of Northamptonshire's history, from ancient times to the present day.

If you are interested in becoming a guest curator, selecting an object, and telling its story for the exhibition, or if you'd like to learn more about the many exciting elements of the Histories of Northamptonshire project, visit the museum’s website or email [email protected] for more information.

The deadline for guest curator submissions is 7 October 2024. Submission forms can be requested via email or completed online on the WNC website.