Residents invited to celebrate the opening of Castle Park in Northampton

Residents are invited to join West Northamptonshire Council for the official opening of Castle Park, a new play and community space inspired by Northampton’s rich heritage. The celebration will take place on Saturday 18 October 2025, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Castle Park, Chalk Lane, Northampton.

The event will begin with an opening speech and ribbon cutting at 10:30am, led by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, the Chairman for West Northamptonshire, Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader of the Council and the Mayor of Northampton.

A variety of free activities will be available throughout the day, including arts and crafts, face painting, glitter tattoos, music, sports, and heritage exhibitions. Local organisations including The Life Centre, Salvation Army, Castle Hill URC, and The Spring Charity will be offering refreshments, creative workshops, and family-friendly entertainment.

Castle Park has been developed as part of a wider initiative to enhance public spaces and connect communities with local history. The project has been funded through a combination of the Government’s Towns Fund, Section 106 allocations from developers and Council investment. The park features heritage poles with storytelling panels and interactive elements that reflect the site’s historical significance, including its links to Northampton Castle. We will also be showcasing the impressive Mural along St Andrew’s Road for which the council received funding from the Arts Council.

On discussing the opening Councillor James Petter said: “Castle Park is a celebration of our local heritage, and a space designed for everyone to enjoy. As a key gateway from the train station, this park will elevate the arrival experience into Northampton, offering a vibrant and welcoming first impression of our town. This project brings together history, creativity and community spirit, and I’m proud to see it come to life. We look forward to welcoming residents to the opening and seeing families enjoy this park for years to come.”

Castle Park is part of West Northamptonshire Council’s ongoing commitment to revitalising public spaces, promoting wellbeing, and celebrating the unique identity of the area.